HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. HEICO reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in HEICO by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HEI opened at $136.46 on Tuesday. HEICO has a 1-year low of $93.33 and a 1-year high of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.82. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.97, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

