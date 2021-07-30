Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.18% of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the first quarter worth about $177,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 230,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares during the period.

FCEF opened at $25.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.22. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

