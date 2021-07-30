Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 20,243 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) by 144.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,243 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.45% of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJV. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $595,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.11. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $29.28.

