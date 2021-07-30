Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 60,442 Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter worth about $2,285,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter worth about $1,720,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($12.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($12.01). The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LVTX. SVB Leerink began coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Lava Therapeutics B.V.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

