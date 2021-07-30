Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1,987.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sykes Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $53.57 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

