Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.48% from the stock’s current price.

AXTA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 30,117 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,376,000 after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 29,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

