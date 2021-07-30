Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $288.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $283.00 to $288.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.
NYSE V opened at $247.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.41. Visa has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,047 shares of company stock valued at $18,716,121 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,305,348,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after buying an additional 3,065,044 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,367,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,662,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,534 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
