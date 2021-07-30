Zacks Investment Research Lowers DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denso Corporation is the global manufacturer and supplier of automotive technology, systems and auto parts. Its automotive supplies include advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, power train control, electric, electronics and information and safety. The Company’s product line includes body electronics, hybrid vehicle components, automatic identification products, industrial robots, programmable logic controllers; and products that provide engine management, climate control, driving control and safety. Products offered by Denso are: automotive air conditioning, heaters, cockpit modules, radiators, starters, alternators, concealed rear wipers, windshield wiper, washer systems, power windows, airbag sensing, lane keeping assist, electric power steering systems, battery ECU, DC-DC converters, integrated starter generators, electric compressors, car navigation systems, electronic toll collection systems, and data communication modules. Denso is headquartered in Kariya City, Japan. “

Get DENSO alerts:

DNZOY stock opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.24. DENSO has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.89.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DENSO had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENSO will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products, such as gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENSO (DNZOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.