Timothy Regan Sells 1,868 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $57,833.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $91,020.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $120,055.65.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $58,243.50.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $713,000. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.7% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $31,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

