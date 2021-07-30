Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the June 30th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATLKY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlas Copco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.01. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $68.75.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

