Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Up 168.8% in July

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 168.8% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASDRF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22. Ascendant Resources has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.55.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

