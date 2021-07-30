Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Up 168.8% in July

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 168.8% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASDRF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22. Ascendant Resources has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.55.
About Ascendant Resources
