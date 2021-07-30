Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Update

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the June 30th total of 407,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.7 days.

OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $9.38 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $9.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARESF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.07.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

