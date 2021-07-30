Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) Short Interest Down 43.1% in July

Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the June 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,098,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AVSR opened at $0.01 on Friday. Avistar Communications has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Avistar Communications

Avistar Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells networked video communications products primarily in the United States, western Europe, and Asia. It delivers a suite of video, audio, and collaboration solutions that are designed to support users in the office through the conference room or on-the-go.

