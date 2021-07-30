Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €16.10 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €16.10 ($18.94) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.79% from the stock’s previous close.

ENGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.23 ($17.92).

Engie stock opened at €11.60 ($13.65) on Friday. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.84). The company’s 50 day moving average is €11.90.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

