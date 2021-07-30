Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $13,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,007,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 105.0% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 45,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,506,000 after buying an additional 23,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,318,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $210.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.14. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.85 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.50.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $17.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 6.48%.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

