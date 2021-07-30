Royal Bank of Canada Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,425 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 54,694 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091,479 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,497,000 after buying an additional 344,134 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,728,000 after buying an additional 797,026 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,594,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,375,000 after buying an additional 88,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 510,768.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,868 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 745,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on STM. upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.