Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,506 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth about $3,320,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ChampionX by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in ChampionX by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 108,139 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,952,000 after acquiring an additional 56,405 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 3.32.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. Analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.