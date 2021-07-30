Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in GameStop were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GME. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after buying an additional 2,279,996 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,032,000 after buying an additional 84,454 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

GME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $51.86.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GME opened at $164.86 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -90.58 and a beta of -2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.11.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

