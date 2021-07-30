Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 3,885 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.21% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $13,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

NYSE WH opened at $73.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

