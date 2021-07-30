Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,182 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of eHealth worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 592.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the first quarter worth $145,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

EHTH opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.48. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.84 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of -0.15.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other eHealth news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,675.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

