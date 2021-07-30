AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 243,860 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 199.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,330 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,860 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Southwestern Energy worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,843 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 75.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 397,231 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 76.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 128,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 860,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.