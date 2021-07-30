Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Gap Down to $11.50

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $11.27. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 50,572 shares.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley acquired 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,693. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,393.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 687,500 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,676,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,535,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,164,000. 40.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

