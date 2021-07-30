Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on YUM. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.58.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $130.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.52. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $130.49. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,364 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

