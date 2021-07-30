Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.12.

SBUX opened at $122.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $74.76 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after buying an additional 137,382 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 70,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

