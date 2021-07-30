CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 241.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of CAI International worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CAI International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in CAI International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,060,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in CAI International by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 186,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 202,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after buying an additional 29,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley cut shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CAI opened at $55.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $966.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. CAI International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $56.19.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 million. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Analysts anticipate that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

