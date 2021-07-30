AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,918 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Flushing Financial by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $3,954,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 601,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after buying an additional 194,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $691.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.02.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 19.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

FFIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

