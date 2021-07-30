AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth $1,683,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth $63,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth $881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 73.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 43.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $62,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $91,893.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,207 shares of company stock worth $328,410 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of AGM opened at $97.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $58.25 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.63.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $62.09 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

