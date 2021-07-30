Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,034,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,254,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,224,000 after acquiring an additional 441,047 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,884,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,955,000 after acquiring an additional 399,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 602,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 382,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

