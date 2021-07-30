National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of National Vision worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 716.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,591,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $34,188,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Vision by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,466,000 after purchasing an additional 553,662 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 16.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,896,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,796,000 after purchasing an additional 548,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in National Vision by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 526,043 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on EYE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

In other National Vision news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $53.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.83. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $53.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.06.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

