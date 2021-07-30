Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.24% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROBT. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,875,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,254,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,373,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,426,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,179,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $54.00 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $59.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.42.

