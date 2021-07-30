$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Hilton Worldwide reported earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 155.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%.

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of HLT opened at $134.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $136.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,376,000 after buying an additional 142,230 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,894,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,385,000 after purchasing an additional 279,636 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,407,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,077,000 after purchasing an additional 68,881 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,019,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,117,000 after purchasing an additional 260,303 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

