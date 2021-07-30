Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) versus Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Financial Analysis

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and Skyworks Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxim Integrated Products $2.19 billion 12.18 $654.69 million $2.26 44.01 Skyworks Solutions $3.36 billion 9.68 $814.80 million $5.21 37.75

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Maxim Integrated Products. Skyworks Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxim Integrated Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Maxim Integrated Products and Skyworks Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxim Integrated Products 0 1 2 0 2.67 Skyworks Solutions 0 9 14 0 2.61

Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus price target of $96.80, suggesting a potential downside of 2.67%. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus price target of $195.05, suggesting a potential downside of 0.82%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than Maxim Integrated Products.

Profitability

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxim Integrated Products 31.77% 41.37% 20.08% Skyworks Solutions 27.67% 29.72% 24.34%

Volatility & Risk

Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats Skyworks Solutions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

