California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 316 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth about $2,667,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in FormFactor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in FormFactor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FORM stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.00.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.