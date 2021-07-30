California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of ABM Industries worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,138,000 after purchasing an additional 961,135 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 8.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,604,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,341,000 after purchasing an additional 124,046 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after purchasing an additional 193,693 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,723,000 after purchasing an additional 87,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABM shares. FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

