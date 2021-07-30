Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,584,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,754,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,719,000 after acquiring an additional 591,302 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $28,777,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,577,000 after acquiring an additional 523,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after buying an additional 446,862 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. cut their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.81.

NYSE:APAM opened at $48.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.76. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

