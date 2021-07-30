Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. Healthcare Trust of America posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

NYSE HTA opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 110.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,198,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,701 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,295 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 166.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,349,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 149.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after acquiring an additional 884,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

