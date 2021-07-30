Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,597 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 71.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABEV opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ambev has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

