Jane Street Group LLC Sells 5,620 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.82. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

