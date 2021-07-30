Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 55,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,384,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGNY opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

