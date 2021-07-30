Analysts Expect AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Brokerages forecast that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). AzurRx BioPharma reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AzurRx BioPharma.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 221,191 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AzurRx BioPharma stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79. AzurRx BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

