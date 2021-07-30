Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Stake in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.63% of KL Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAQ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Shares of KLAQ stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70. KL Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

