CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Acquires C$12,904.00 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Douglas W. Muzyka bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$64.52 per share, with a total value of C$12,904.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,904.

CCL.B opened at C$71.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$12.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of C$43.84 and a 12 month high of C$72.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$68.51.

CCL.B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Pi Financial raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.50.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

