F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $11.47 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.87.

NYSE FNB opened at $11.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,468,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 765,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 383,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,265,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

