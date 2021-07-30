Short Interest in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Drops By 34.1%

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 556,200 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the June 30th total of 844,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
SSSS has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.
In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $56,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SSSS stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. SuRo Capital has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $297.48 million, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30.
SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 11,106.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SuRo Capital will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $30.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 244.10%. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,234.57%.
About SuRo Capital
Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.
