Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of ETH stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.21. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $142,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 101.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3,951.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.