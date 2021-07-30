Vertical Research Upgrades Cummins (NYSE:CMI) to “Buy”

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $280.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.39.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $233.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins has a 1-year low of $189.93 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.9% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.5% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 14.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

