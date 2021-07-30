Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAN ENERGY FUELS, based in Seal Beach, Calif., is the leading provider of natural gas (CNG and LNG) for transportation in North America. It has a broad customer base in the refuse, transit, ports, shuttle, taxi, intrastate and interstate trucking, airport and municipal fleet markets,across the United States and Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLNE. Raymond James reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $1,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $1,989,695.29. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,324,439 shares of company stock worth $32,572,853. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 38.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

