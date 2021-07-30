Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 879 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lear were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,334,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,832,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lear by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,966,000 after acquiring an additional 196,768 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,692,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in Lear by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 209,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,036,000 after acquiring an additional 153,920 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA opened at $176.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.63. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $103.35 and a twelve month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other Lear news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.64.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.