628,675 Shares in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 628,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,507,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.10% of Precision BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $571.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.71. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 159.67% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision BioSciences news, COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $83,488.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,999,732 shares in the company, valued at $17,137,703.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,022 shares of company stock worth $1,404,528. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

