HRT Financial LP Sells 4,136 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

HRT Financial LP lowered its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 107.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $24.72 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

